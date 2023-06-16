Many heroes in cinema Texel

1 hour ago



Common



Cinema Texel again shows a wide range of movies. ‘The Flash’ moves from pre-premiere to regular film agenda. Other shows include ‘Spiderman: The Spider-Verse’, ‘The Little Mermaid’ and ‘Super Mario Bros. The Movie’.

Sparkle:

Ezra Miller returns as Barry Allen in DC’s first superhero film. Worlds collide in The Flash as Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time to change the past and save his family. As a result, he only unintentionally changes the future. Barry finds himself trapped in a reality where General Zod has returned with a plan to destroy the world, and there are no more superheroes left to save it all. Barry’s only hope is to persuade a retired Batman to return to action and free the captured Kryptonian, even if it’s not what he expects. To save the world and return to his future, Barry must run for his life.

the little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid is the live action version of the critically acclaimed animated classic directed by visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall. The film tells the story of Ariel, a beautiful and enterprising young mermaid who loves to go on an adventure. She is the youngest daughter of King Triton, but also the most opposite. Ariel is desperate to learn more about the world beyond the sea and when she visits the land on the surface, she falls in love with the handsome Prince Eric. Despite her father forbidding her to talk to people, she has to follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch Ursula, giving Ariel the chance to experience life on land. But this deal not only puts her life in danger, but also her father’s place on the throne.

super mario bros movie

Illumination and Nintendo, two world-renowned names in the entertainment industry, joined forces for the first time ever for Super Mario Bros. THE MOVIE, a new feature film about one of pop culture’s most famous plumbers. Based on the world of Nintendo’s Mario games, the film takes the audience into a unique, colorful and fantastic universe for a spectacular film packed with action and humour. While trying to fix an underground water pipe in Brooklyn, plumber Mario (Chris Pratt; Jurassic World movies, The Lego Movie franchise) and his brother Luigi (Charlie Day; It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) fall through a mysterious pipe. Enter a magical new home. The world right But there they get separated and Mario embarks on a grand adventure to find Luigi. With the help of Toad (Keegan-Michael Key; The Lion King), a native of the Mushroom Kingdom, and training from the determined leader of the Mushroom Kingdom Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy; The Queen’s Gambit), Mario learns that his own powers.

full movie review