Many older people from Argamasilla de Calatrava are interested in new technologies

The Argamasilla de Calatrava City Council, through its Department of Social Cohesion, is developing basic computer courses and the use of mobile phones and digital tablets for older people in the town.

A training resource that is being articulated through the Center for the Elderly, which takes place in the municipally owned Training Center and is taught by the person in charge of the Digital Inclusion Point, Yolanda Ruiz.

The contents have to do with basic Internet tasks, basic office automation and the correct use of smartphones and similar devices “so that they can become technologically literate,” explains councilor Sergio Gijón.

The mayor welcomes the “great interest” that the elderly population of Argamasilla de Calatrava is showing, valuing “the initiative of wanting to learn and wanting to join new technologies and be up-to-date at a technological level, at a computer level.”

Interest that has translated into the fact that the best consistent expectations, in the realization of two groups, were so widely exceeded from the start that finally three were formed to accommodate the numerous reservations that were registered.

So they are held Monday, Wednesday and Friday, continuously from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, at the pace set by the participants themselves, in the premises that the City Council has for these training purposes on Calle Río.