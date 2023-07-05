“Many people don’t get energy premium for reasons beyond their control, this is unacceptable”: Ombudsman calls on Parliament to act

Many people miss out on energy premiums from the government because of the FPS economy or problems with energy suppliers. “Unacceptable”, says the federal ombudsman. He called upon the House to ensure that people get the premium they deserve.

As is well known, the federal government has taken various measures to deal with the rise in energy bills. But it doesn’t go smoothly for everyone. For example, the federal ombudsman – the body that handles citizens’ complaints about federal government services – received nearly 800 questions and complaints about energy premiums in general this year alone.

Many people appeal to the Ombudsman because they have to wait too long and find it difficult to access the FPS economy. FPS is unable to process all applications in a timely manner and respond to the many questions and complaints from people who are concerned because they have not yet received their energy premiums.

The ombudsman points to a specific problem with pellet premiums of €250 and fuel oil or propane premiums of €300. “We note that some people do not receive their energy premium for reasons beyond their control: FPS economy is difficult to access, they do not know why the premium was declined, or the supplier does not provide the necessary information, It says. “For the Federal Ombudsman, it is unacceptable that these people are victims of problems with the FPS economy or energy suppliers. He should be given an opportunity and sufficient time to submit a fresh, correct application with full knowledge of the facts.

The service therefore calls on Parliament to ensure that citizens do not miss out on an energy premium of 250 or 300 euros because the supplier does not provide the necessary information to FPS Economy. In addition, if citizens have received a rejection decision on their application because it is not fully or incorrectly completed, or because the supplier has not confirmed the data, a new, complete and correct There should be sufficient time to submit the duly completed application.