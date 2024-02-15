“Many people thought we were dead”, ‘Pity’ is filled with pride for Altamirano, Herediano

The coach of the Florence team praised the work of his players for the feat accomplished in Toluca

Before playing the series against Toluca, Hector ‘Mercy’ Altamirano It was absolutely clear that Herediano He could fight against his rival in the Concacaf Champions Cup and the fact that he achieved the comeback was confirmation of everything the ‘team’ coach already knew about his boys.

After losing 4–1 on aggregate after the first half at the Nemesio Díaz Stadium, the Florence team came out to fight in the second half and managed to score three goals, with which they leveled the series and eliminated the Red Devils from the criteria. done.

“We were a little tied, we could lose today but we could not only create something important for this tournament, I asked them to compete against themselves, to show that we were ready and we could compete. Were,” the coach explained.

Herediano players celebrating the victory against Toluca. imago7

Hector Altamirano gathered his players at halftime and refreshed them with the idea of ​​what they had to do. They, for their part, made changes and worked to achieve the comeback thanks to goals from Andy Rojas, Francisco Rodríguez. And Joshua Channel.

“I want to highlight the mental strength of the team, the camaraderie, the dedication of our players because believing in the work is what helped them achieve the results we have today,” he indicated.

The Herediano coach was asked on several occasions what this result meant for him, but before talking about his work, Hector Altamirano He simply decided to express how happy he is for his players, who did everything to win.

“I want to talk about what an important win it is for us, I’m not one to send the wrong message, this is an important game for us as a club and an institution. Many people thought we would die. And the game continues for 95 minutes.” But happy for the boys”, he said.

He Herediano They advanced to the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup where they will face Robinhood of Suriname.