Many Questions After The ‘Family’ Season Finale: Will Lars And Cedric Get Out Of Their Coffins In Time? And where’s Mike?

Lots of drama and suspense in the finale of VTM Soap Family, But (for now) no one died. What were the conundrums that viewers won’t find answers to until the end of August?

The bloodiest scenes take place on the farm of Elena Risser (Ilse Uiterlinden), who avenges the murder of her son Koen (Sieg de Donker). She managed to stun Jan (Jeff Desmedt), Cedric (Yanni Bourguignon), Lars (Kurt Rosiers) and Yoko (Ciara Gwyneth). Cedric and Lars later regain consciousness in a locked wooden box, deep underground. His screams reached to the marrow and bone.

Véronique (Sandrine André), who had arrived at the farm to confront Elena, ends up in a diabolical game by Elena. “It’s time to decide who really matters most to you. They won’t have much oxygen anymore. I hope you still have time to dig one up alive…”, it seemed. Véronique began digging restlessly, thinking that Cedric might be in the coffin. But it turned out to be Yoko. Cedric was placed in the same coffin with Lars. Opening Yoko’s box triggered a system that filled the men’s box. And the oxygen started running out. “Koen was everything to me. Now we’re even. ”, Elena triumphs. We will find out only after the summer whether her plan really succeeds or not.

Things also took a turn for the worse in the love triangle between Nico (Joe Haynes), Mikay (Caroline Mays) and Sam (Tinne Ceupens). Meeke learned earlier this week that the embryo in Sam’s picture was more than three weeks old. And on Friday evening another unpleasant surprise happened. He heard that Nico got Sam pregnant about three months ago. So surrogate mother Sam is expecting not from an anonymous donor, but from Meeke’s husband. In the fight that follows, Sam is hit hard through a table, which then goes flying at Meeke. What happened next is left ambiguous to the audience. Rudi (Werner de Smedt) and Zzef (Jan Van Den Bosch) come to the house, but find no one in the brewery. They found blood on the floor. We also see Nico and Sam driving a car at high speed while being chased by the police. Where Meeke was, it would become clear only later.