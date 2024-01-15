Many Spanish doctors already recommend natural remedies to reduce fatigue

more than one 60% of Spaniards are tired Due to lack of sleep or excessive workload (Coffee consumption habits in Spain From Pocket Coffee). When South Korean philosopher Byung-Chul Han I publish one of his most emblematic works, tired society, has already focused on this reality. Even more so in recent years. This is certified by many people Primary Care Doctor in Spain: Since the pandemic, there has been an increase in the number of people going for counseling to find a solution to the chronic condition of fatigue. Byung-Chul Han discovered this back in 2010 performance society It was a sign of a world where individuals attempted to exploit themselves And in which disappointment arises when the desire is not fulfilled. It has psychological consequences Tirednessboredom and apathy And as psychiatric sequelae it causes various syndromes: hyperactivity, impatience, inattention and fatigue, A way of facing life that prevents us from enjoying it and celebrating it for itself.

Fatigue and sleep: Not everything is due to time change

This state of mental and vital fatigue that characterizes our lifestyle has a greater impact on people who live in cities, “Stress plays an important role in the quality of comfort and health in urban environments chronic stressIt is very common among people who live in cities due to work pressure, traffic, congestion and other demands of urban life,” explains Daniela Silva, eHealth Manager at Cigna Healthcare, For the expert, one of the most important results is lack of restful sleep, “The above can affect both the solution and the quality of sleep. Therefore, it is essential to know what impact the urban lifestyle can have on health, as well as Strategies that can help us improve the quality of our sleep and promote our general welfare.

Measures that many doctors suggest to reduce fatigue

When Tiredness This is not a symptom of any diseaseWe can see this with a The remedy is increasingly being recommended in primary care consultations., There are more and more doctors who prescribe Nature To your patients. As? try to expose yourself Stay in direct sunlight for at least 10 to 20 minutes a day, You can take a walk in a park or garden or go for a run in the countryside. The important thing is that you go to a place where you can enjoy the benefits of nature. Thus we get 3 benefits that will affect our level of mental well-being,