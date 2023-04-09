Maple would leave TSM amid rumors about the club’s departure from the LCS

TSM is currently in the spotlight on the League of Legends scene. During the last weeks, rumors have appeared that point to a ‘stop’ of the North American organization in terms of activity within electronic sports. Or at least, in many of their teams. The most successful club in North America could leave the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) and, as speculation unfolds, would have already lost a second player: Huang Yi-Tang.”Maple«.

As initially shown on Twitter LCS Eevee, a journalist from TGH Esports, Maple’s deal with TSM is no longer listed in Riot Games’ Global Contract Base. This could mean the end of the Taiwanese within the North American organization after two seasons. The medium came to North America from Anyone’s Legend, a club of the League of Legends Pro League (LPL), in May 2022. During his two seasons in the LCS, the former Flash Wolves player has finished seventh in both regular phases.

In the event of Maple’s departure, TSM would have changes in at least two of its five positions. Last April 1 Colin Earnest «Only» announced his departure from the North American club and his search for offers as a player or coach. A priori the rest of the players should continue in the next Split since their contracts end in 2023 -in the case of Jason Tran «wildturtle» and Jonathan Pomponius «chime«- and 2014 -in the case of Lee Seong-yeop «Bugi«-.

The LCS crisis

The possible departure of TSM is not the only case that generates a critical situation within the LCS. CLG recently confirmed its departure from the top North American competition after NRG Esports bought its entire brand. However, these might not be the only changes within the league. As LCS Eevee has advanced, more than half of the teams would be interested in leaving the championship. Besides, As the journalist Jacob Wolf has pointed outOf the 10 teams Riot Games initially accepted into the franchise system, five have either left or changed ownership or branding.

