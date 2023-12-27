Marbelle hits out at Gustavo Petro over Pan American Games defeat

Colombia lost the venue for the 2027 Pan American Games, which was assigned to Barranquilla, due to non-compliance. The first payment will be due on December 31, 2023.

Through this letter I inform you that panama game XX’s organization withdraws

Pan American Games of the Year 2027 of the Republic of Colombia (“Games”)

Atlantico Department of Colombia, Barranquilla City and Committee

The Colombian Olympic Games and are expiring on this date, January 3, 2024, pursuant to the Host City Agreement of the XX Pan American Games of the Year 2027, dated August 27, 2021, (“Host City Agreement”) the withdrawal and termination of which

Rules and provisions of the Host City Agreement, particularly Article 76

Myself,” Panam Sports said.

The entity gave the country 90 days to pay the outstanding $8 million. They will be canceled in two installments: 4 million were to be paid before 30 December and the other 4 before 30 January to guarantee that the country could organize the Games, taking into account that Asuncion, Paraguay was also a candidate.

However, the first payment could not be made so this Wednesday Panem Sport took a tough decision.



The one who expresses his views amidst controversy is called an artist marbelleOpen criticism of the President’s government gustavo petroWho took advantage of this opportunity to launch a furious comment.

“We went from the Pan American Games to the Hunger Games, to a transformative government”Marbelle wrote on her social networks.

This is not the first time that Marbelle has directly attacked the government of President Petro on his social networks.



Sports, for Mexico?

Samuel García, the governor of the city of Nuevo León (Mexico), has shown his interest in hosting the 2027 Pan American Games and has asked citizens through social networks if they should host the most important games on the continent.

“As you can see? Will we bring the 2027 Pan American Games to Nuevo Leon? “I read them!!!” García said on his official X account (formerly Twitter).

It is worth remembering that Nuevo León will host the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Taking advantage of the fact that the city should have ideal infrastructure to host an orbital event, the Governor has proposed hosting the Pan American Games.

