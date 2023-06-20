Marc Anthony has become a father for the 7th time.

Very fitting: On Father’s Day, Marc Anthony became a father to his seventh child. The singer and his wife Nadia Ferreira made the announcement on Instagram on Monday.

At present, not much information has been received about the young sprout. We don’t know a name yet and it’s not yet clear whether it’s a son or a daughter. Marc and Anthony shared a black and white photo, in which a baby is seen in Marc Anthony’s arm. The photo was accompanied by a caption in Spanish and English: “God’s timing is always perfect. Happy Father’s Day.”

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira officially announced in March 2022 that they are a couple. Nadia works as a model and became known worldwide in December 2021 when she placed second in the Miss Universe pageant in Israel. Three and a half months ago, she had already been given the title of the most beautiful woman in Paraguay. They got engaged in May 2022, married in January 2023 and are now expecting their first child.

Nadia, 24, has become a mother for the first time. Mark (54) already has more children in the world. Between 1994 and 2008, he had five children with three different women. Furthermore, he and his then-partner Debbie Rosado adopted another son around 1995. Mark’s most famous children are now 15-year-old twins Max and Emme, who he raised with Jennifer Lopez. After his marriage to J.Lo, Mark was married to Shannon De Lima, a model just like Nadia, but he had no children with her.

Marc Anthony is particularly popular in Latin America, but he also scored four hits in the Dutch Top 40 between 1999 and 2011 with English-language material. His duets I Want to Spend My Lifetime Loving You with Tina Arena and You Sing to Me both reached the top 5 in our country.