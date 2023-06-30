Marc Broussard – SOS 4: Blues for Your Soul

Like previous albums in the SOS series, a portion of the proceeds from their latest album ‘SOS 4: Blues for Your Soul’ will go to various charities. Marc Broussard, 41, was raised in music; His father, Ted, was a member of the Boogie Kings and was inducted into the Louisiana Hall of Fame as a guitarist. Mark’s debut album was released in 2002 and his eleventh album has just been released. In addition to being a musician, Broussard is also known to be a philanthropist and often collaborates with all kinds of charity work.

A portion of the proceeds from ‘SOS 4: Blues for Your Soul’ will also be donated to charity. This time Guitar Over Guns has been chosen, a group that provides music education and hence a future to youth from underprivileged groups. Marc Broussard is supported by guitarists Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith, who both produced the record. The album contains twelve songs, eleven of which are from artists such as Howlin’ Wolf, John Lee Hooker, Little Milton, Bobby Womack, Son House. The closing track ‘Where Will I Let Her Go’ was written by Broussard with Josh White and bassist Calvin Turner. The level is very high and almost perfect. And that too without being too ‘clean’ and slippery. Broussard’s raw and soulful voice is undoubtedly partly to blame for this. The one omission in my opinion is the crude up-tempo arrangement of the old Sun House song “Empire State Express”, which somehow gets completely out of hand. I have nothing but praise for the other songs on Broussard’s new album. The highlights for me are Little Milton’s “That’s What Love Will Make You Do”, the soulful “Love, The Time Is Now” and John Lee Hooker’s slow performance of “Locked Up in Jail (Prison Blues)”. I think SOS 4: Blues for Your Soul is again a great class album, apart from one minor omission. This and the fact that some of the proceeds go to charity is definitely a reason to buy the album. (8/10) (Keeping the Blues Alive Records)