The Disney+ streaming service is always bringing interesting news to the public. With premieres every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Disney+ features new and exclusive content on the platform for all ages. And there? Let’s check out the premieres of March 2023 on disney+?
Spider-Man 3 (2007)
Premieres on Disney+: Friday, March 10
Synopsis:
Chang’s Play
Premieres on Disney+: Friday, March 10
Official Synopsis:
Official Trailer:
Moon Girl and the Demon Dinosaur
Premiere: Wednesday, March 15
Official Synopsis:
Bono & The Edge: A SORT OF HOMECOMING with Dave Letterman
Premiere: Friday, March 17
Official Trailer:
The Mandalorian
Season 3 Premieres exclusively on Disney+: Wednesday, March 1
Season 3 official trailer The Mandalorian:
Reflections on Life with Robin Roberts
complete season 2 Premiere: Wednesday, March 15 Official Synopsis:
Rising Voices: The Music of Wakanda Forever
full season Premiere: Wednesday, March 29
Malcolm in the Middle
Complete Seasons 4 to 7 on Disney+ Premiere: Wednesday, March 29 Official Synopsis:
mickey mouse funhouse
complete season 2 Premiere: Wednesday, March 29 Synopsis:
Doogie Kamealoha: Doctor Precocious
complete season 2 Premieres on Disney+: Friday, March 31
Official Synopsis:
Official Trailer:
Star Wars: The Bad Batch
season 2 New episodes on Wednesdays
Trailer:
Other March 2023 Premieres on Disney+
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1st
Primal Survivor: Mighty Mekong (series) – All episodes available
FRIDAY, MARCH 3
Zog and the Flying Doctors (film)
Avengers Confidential: Black Widow & Punisher (film)
Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10! (Special)
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8
Pop Goes to the Vet with Dr. joya (series) – All episodes available
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15
Into the Unknown (series) – All episodes available
mpower (series) – All episodes available
FRIDAY, MARCH 24
The Ark of Giraffes (Special)
