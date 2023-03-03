March 2023 premieres on Disney+

Bono and The Edge of U2 return to Dublin with Dave Letterman, reflecting on their journey as musicians and friends. The special showcases never-before-seen footage and interviews that detail the songwriting process and inspiration behind their biggest hits. During the 2020 isolation period, Bono and The Edge spent time revisiting many of their iconic songs and re-recording them for today’s audiences. When they broke out of isolation, Bono invited Dave to visit the pair in Dublin and attend a special show at the former Ambassador Cinema building at the top of O’Connell Street. Directed by Morgan Neville, this is a concert film, a road trip adventure and the story of one of the most defining friendships in rock and roll history.

