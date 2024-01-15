March 2024 playlist, from Miley Cyrus to Ariana Grande

This month of March 2024 is off to a great start with the release of an exciting new title cardi b ,Like What (Freestyle).)) and especially from a single Miley Cyrus , Doctor (Work It Out), The influential piece, which was published on March 1 (the day after the release of the cheery new title). Charlie von dutch) but dates back 10 years, comes from a collaboration between producer and singer Pharrell Williams, And it’s accompanied by a glittery clip featuring the “Mob Wife” singer blow-dried and in a glittery outfit Roberto Cavalli Follow in the footsteps of Tina Turner.

Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande’s music releasing in March 2024



Other major releases of the month? new album ofAriana GrandeTopic eternal SunshineWhich will be released on March 8, 2024 and is from former member and rock icon Kim Gordon, the collective, scheduled for the same day. Still on March 8th we can count on the record Bleachers, by Bolis Pupul, Of Moor Mother, from the cult rock band The Libertines ,All quiet on the Eastern Esplanade,

Beyoncé has a new country album



On March 15th, we will discover the new album Justin Timberlake (Everything I Thought It Was), by country singer Kacey Musgraves (Deeper Well), from the rapper Tierra WhackWorld Wide Whack) and producer Four Tet (Three, A week later (March 22, 2024), it is gossip Who will shine with their much awaited album real power along with the queen For your consideration), Shakira, The Jesus and Mary Chain (Glasgow Eyes) and star of amapiano Tyla,

Finally, at the end of the month, on March 29, we will be entitled to re-release two records of the singer Nico (the Velvet Underground), an EP by Saya Grey, a record by Shabazz Palaces, an Opus gesaffelstein And most of all, a highly anticipated new album from the iconic Beyoncé, At that time the superstar will come out Renaissance: Act II, A country creation that should surprise his fans. And inspire us to follow the western trend…

Best Clips of March 2024