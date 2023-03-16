March Pin-Up brings sunny editorial in Paranapiacaba

Our Pin-Up of the Month for March arrives at Universo Retro accompanied by a retro editorial that is beyond sunny and fun. Photographed in Paranapiacaba, São Paulo, by photographer Tainá Lossehelin, Lola Pin-Up (Vania Guedes) proves that her motto on social networks makes perfect sense: “everyone is a star and has the right to shine”.

Pedagogue, kindergarten teacher, fan of rockabilly and Elvis Presley movies and mother of two boys, at the height of her 40s, São Paulo native Lola brings all her brilliance to say goodbye to the last days of summer. Find out more about this beautiful redhead with curly hair in our exclusive chat!

(Photo: Taina Lossehelin)

Retro Universe – What was the inspiration for doing the essay for Retro Universe? Tell us more about the location of the photos.

Lola Pin Up – I was inspired by the small working-class village of Paranapiacaba, in São Paulo, a beautiful place with wonderful English architecture and surrounded by a lot of vegetation. The village was built for workers at the time of construction of the railway line, currently the place is listed and considered public heritage. In the middle of the village, right on top of a hill, is the house of the chief engineer at the time, which today is a museum also known as Castelinho. The photos I liked the most were taken right in front of Castelinho and it was very difficult to choose my favorites. A perfect place for a delicious picnic, a family outing at the weekend and especially for taking beautiful photos in various parts of the village, it’s impossible not to be inspired!

(Photo: Taina Lossehelin)

Retro Universe – How long have you been enjoying the Pin-Up style?

Lola Pin Up – As a teenager, I already thought the style was beautiful and I was enchanted when I watched movies like Grease, or Elvis classics, but it was only after I turned 30 that I identified with the style and realized that it was the perfect style for my tastes, and About 9 years ago, after a topknot and a bandana, I started to take retro as a lifestyle.

(Photo: Taina Lossehelin)

Retro Universe – What encouraged you to like vintage and be a Pin-up?

Lola Pin Up – In addition to Rockabilly, which I always thought was amazing, there’s no way not to say that the incentive came from the movies. It’s cliché, I know, but it’s the purest truth (laughs). When I watched Elvis and Marilyn Monroe movies, among other classics, I imagined myself in there, actually that still happens! I see myself wearing the wonderful looks or driving a beautiful Cadillac, or even dancing wildly to Rockabilly with the good guy from the movie (laughs). Basically what encourages me to this day is exactly that: movies, cars and music from the time.

(Photo: Taina Lossehelin)

Retro Universe – How would you define your style?

Lola Pin Up – In the midst of Pin-Ups we have at least nine styles, all of them are perfect for me and I’m starting to explore a little of each, but, without a doubt, my favorite will always be Rockabilly!

(Photo: Taina Lossehelin)

Retro Universe – How do you carry style into your day-to-day?

Lola Pin Up – I’ll tell you something funny. They even asked my husband if I’m a Cosplay (laughs). Pin-Up is not Cosplay! It’s my identity, who I am. When I’m not all dressed up for the occasion, I’ll definitely be wearing at least some accessory, the eyeliner, not to mention that my tattoos already speak for themselves and anyone who knows right away knows that I’m a lover of vintage! I’m a kindergarten teacher, I’ve already taught classes all set up in style, the children were enchanted. In my house I also have some retro corners that I love. Anyway, I follow full and well Pin-Up in my day to day.

(Photo: Taina Lossehelin)

Retro Universe – You are a mother of teenagers, right? How do your kids see your love for Pin-Up style?

Lola Pin Up – I am the mother of two incredible teenagers, partners in everything. The eldest Yan (22 years old) and the youngest Ygor (19 years old), they really encourage me. They are also lovers of rock ‘n roll and, sometimes, they accompany me on rolês. They really support me in the Pin-Up contests, they even take their friends to cheer for me. It is very cool! Another good thing is that they are always giving me vintage treats, because what they really like is to see me happy, as they themselves say “it’s great, mom”.

(Photo: Taina Lossehelin)

Retro Universe – What are your biggest current and/or past inspirations?

Lola Pin Up – Every Pin-Up inspires me, especially my Pin-Up friends that I know nowadays. I try to absorb as much as I can from them, I like to learn and I’m still in the process of evolving, so I pay attention to every detail. When I started and I still didn’t know real Pin-Ups, I was very inspired by the singers Pitty, Christina Aguilera, Amy Winehouse, Gwen Stefani and Katy Perry, but all Pin-Ups are inspiring, in my opinion.

(Photo: Taina Lossehelin)

Retro Universe – You’ve participated in Pin-Up contests, right? How were the experiences?

lola pinup – Yes, I participated in some contests. At first, it wasn’t a great experience, but I think it was because of me. I was very tense and even too serious; butterflies in my stomach are normal, of course, but with so much tension I forgot the main thing, which is fun, so I started exchanging experiences with the girls and learned to be less tense and take advantage of these events to make friends and learn more about the culture vintage. Without hypocrisy, of course winning first place is good and it’s the experience all of us Pin-Ups want, but it has to be more than that. It’s good to participate and learn to be a good winner, but it’s even better to learn that even if you don’t take a podium you don’t lose anything, but you gain by evolving and learning, to be better next time.

(Photo: Taina Lossehelin)

Retro Universe – Are competitions something that keeps shining your eyes?

Lola Pin Up – Yes, but I confess that I already thought about stopping the competitions, but, like the good leonine that I am, I really like to show myself and show up (laughs). Competitions when watered with friendship, sympathy, help, exchange of experience and sisterhood are delicious and important for our maturation as a Pin-Up. So far I’ve already gotten third place twice and a second place, so first place is missing, right? (laughter). I won’t give up that easy! I want my Miss Pin-Up sash, so let’s go get it!

(Photo: Taina Lossehelin)

DATASHEET:

Model: Lola Pin-Up – Vania Guedes

Photography: Taina Lossehelin

Location: Paranapiacaba