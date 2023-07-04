Marco Borsato Hears Himself, Now That His Son Is Releasing New Music

It’s been months of calm around them, but Dutch singer Marco Borsato has once again shown signs of life. After all, he was reacting to a new music release by his son.

Luca Borsato has also been working as a singer for some time now. Papa Marco retired from public life following allegations of sexual misconduct. When his son shared the news about the new song he composed on Instagram, Marco responded with a compliment. Borsto Sr. is proud that Luca is with Single blame it on the alcohol Gave another great song. “You follow your heart and passion without any help from a record company or management. “The music composition, the studio work, the look and feel, the artwork, you really do everything yourself,” the singer writes in his Instagram Stories. “I admire you for this! Keep listening to your heart.

It wasn’t an impeccable start to my son’s music career a while back. Due to the ups and downs surrounding his father, he also had to deal with death threats. After this he also decided to stop his career for some time. In the end, he decided to self-release his music because no record company dared to sign him to a contract.

In March, the Public Prosecution Service announced that the allegations against Borsto were being investigated. voice of holland Dismissed for lack of evidence. The gender investigation is still ongoing following a report in 2021 that is not related to the TV programme.