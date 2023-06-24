Marco Schuitemacher puts Liebianka behind – Wel.nl

Marco Schuitemacher managed to hold on to the No. 1 spot on the Singles Top 100 this week. The 24-year-old Groningen folk singer successfully beat American-Cameroonian Libianka and is now on top for a fifth week with her Guardian Angel. ,

Libianka has been in the top 3 with Peep since the beginning of April, but has still failed to clear the final hurdle for the top spot. She spent ten weeks in third place, moving two steps up to second place in the meantime. This week she has reached second place for the third time.

At the bottom of the top ten, Antoon and Ronnie Flex’s song Sliden makes its top ten debut. This is his eighth top 10 hit for Antoon, with Ronnie Flex already at number 36.

Just two weeks after the Harry Styles concert, Beyoncé and Burna Boy shows hit the Singles Top 100. Beyoncé re-enters after her arena concert with CUFF IT at 71 and although the Burna Boy show in Arnhem is not on, her greatest hits single Last Last has moved up from 75 to 54. Also, the song For My Hand, which the Nigerian produced with Ed Sheeran, is back at 93.

Singles Top 10 Week 25

(list, in parentheses, artist, title from previous week’s list, based on the Single Top 100 compiled by GfK Dutch Charts)

1. (1) Marco Schuitmaker – Guardian Angel

2. (3) Libianka – People

3. (2)$Hirak feat. Christian D, Lil Klein & BoEf – Pornstar Martini

4. (4) Dave and the Central Sea – Sprinter

5. (5) Kriss Kross Amsterdam feat. Sofia Reyes & Tinie Tempah – How You Samba

6. (6) Lorraine – Tattoo

7. (7) Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding – Miracle

8. (8) Donnie and Chantal Janzen – Schultenbrau

9. (14) Antoon & Ronnie Flex – Slide

10. (10) Tiesto – Lie down