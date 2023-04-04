Marcos Veras re-releases solo “You Were Wonderful” at Teatro Miguel Falabella

On the air as the bar owner Simas, in the soap opera “Vai na Fé”, by Globo, Marcos Veras re-releases his solo “Vocês Foram Maravilhosos”, at Teatro Miguel Falabella, in Norte Shopping. With a text of his own, the actor addresses issues such as fatherhood, career and family, sharing funny and emotional stories that he has lived throughout his 42 years of life and 23 years of career.

“This show was written and matured during the quarantine. It’s a stand-up comedy, a theater play, a comedy show, all together, but also a biodrama, in which I share stories of my life with the audience. People identify with the stories, because they are real stories”, says Marcos Veras.

On stage, the actor tells, always in a light and humorous way, for example, how the deaths of his father and his sister changed his way of seeing life, and how his first time was. He also comments on curiosities about people who were important to his career, such as Jô Soares and Fátima Bernardes. In Collective Therapy, Veras invites someone from the audience onto the stage for a very relaxed therapy session.

“The moment I call someone from the audience, spontaneously and respectfully, I invite them to lie down on the ‘couch’ on stage, and there they feel free to talk about the simplest to the most intimate things. She already had people who went up and danced, spoke of the loss of grandparents, people who are afraid of loneliness, of going bald. One girl said she was scared of actress Natalie Portman, and there were people who collected child support from her absent father. Everything happens. People want to talk and they want to be heard. There is nothing better than laughter as a tool for this”, he concludes.

SERVICE:

“You Were Wonderful”

Season: April 8th to 16th / Saturdays and Sundays at 8pm.

Location: Miguel Falabella Theater, in Norte Shopping. (Av. Dom Hélder Câmara, 5332)

Tickets at Sympla











