Margot Robbie Had a Special Reason to Say Yes to ‘Barbie’



Just be patient a little longer before Greta Gerwig’s latest movie hits theaters! Ultimate Barbie Margot Robbie almost said no to the color film, but one aspect of the film managed to convince her.

We couldn’t imagine anyone else as Barbie in the brand new movie Barbie. Robbie is the most suitable candidate for the role of Doll, but she almost turns it down. Still, the script managed to convince her, the actress told Time magazine.

multiple barbies

barbie Many of the Barbies in the film were stuffed, as there are simply too many differences between the dolls. “If they hadn’t made the change to have multiple Barbies, I don’t think I would have wanted to make that movie”says the actress.

“I don’t think you should say, ‘This is the only version of what Barbie is and what women should be like in behavior and appearance’Robbie said in the interview.

different versions

so we can expect to ‘pop’ many different barbie, For example, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Kate McKinnon and Issa Rae play the same role as Robbie. Of course there are multiple versions of Kane as well, but Ryan Gosling plays Robbie’s direct rival.