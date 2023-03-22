Margot Robbie is rumored to star in Quentin Tarantino’s latest film

According to Giant Freakin Robot, Margot Robbie is the favorite to star The Movie Criticthe latest feature film directed by Quentin Tarantino.

The two worked together on the acclaimed Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.

If the speculations are confirmed, Robbie will interpret Pauline Kael, one of the most influential film reviews of all time. Kael, who died in 2001, was also an essayist and novelist, known for her combative struggles with editors and even filmmakers.

In the late 1970s, Kael had a very brief tenure working as a consultant for Paramount Pictures, a position he accepted at the actor’s request. Warren Beattysomething that seems to coincide with the scenario of the script.

Tarantino has a deep respect for Kael and his legacy in the industry.

The intention of the filmmaker, responsible for Django Unchained It is Pulp Fiction: Time of Violenceis to film it in the North American autumn (between September and December) of this year.

The script, by the way, has already been written.

Also read about Quentin Tarantino:

The Movie Critic it doesn’t have a definite home, but that should change soon. In the coming weeks, there will be presentations in different Hollywood studios.

Considering the close relationship between Tarantino and Tom RothmanThe sony pictures (which distributed Once Upon A Time… In Hollywooda film with ten Oscar nominations) can start in front.