Margot Robbie or Ryan Gosling in your closet? Barbie launches collection inspired by the much hyped movie. Nina

Wait a little longer and then ‘Barbie: The Movie’ with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will hit the theaters. But it is already possible to get a toy version of the hero at home.

In recent weeks, a few trailers for director Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie: The Movie’ have appeared. In it we see actors Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles of Barbie and Ken. But “Ugly Betty” star America Ferrera, “Bridgerton” actress Nicola Coughlan, Marvel actor Simu Liu, “Sex Education” stars Emma Mackey and Nkuti Gatwa and singer Dua Lipa have also been reviewed.

Dolls of actors Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, America Ferrera and Issa Rae. © Mattel / Barbie



With such an all star cast, renowned director and iconic lead character, ‘Barbie: The Movie’ is arguably the most awaited feature film of the year. So it should come as no surprise that toy brand Mattel now comes out with a special collection inspired by the film.

From a live-action movie to your very own Barbie doll

From Margot’s iconic pink cowgirl dress to Ryan’s all-jeans outfit, the collection features six iconic Barbie and Ken looks inspired by the film, which hits theaters July 19. The actors themselves reacted very embarrassed about their Barbie dolls, and especially the strong resemblance to their characters. “It’s unbelievable,” says actress Margot Robbie in a press release.

In addition, a miniature version of Barbie’s dream house, a special Uno card game, and a toy version of the famous pink Corvette will also be available.

Complete Collection. © Mattel / Barbie



The new ‘Barbie: The Movie’ collection is available now at bol.com and Dreamland.

