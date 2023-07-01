Margot Robbie reveals how she shot iconic foot scene: ‘They’re actually mine’ Show

The much talked about ‘perfect’ feet from the trailer of the new barbie This film is actually of actress Margot Robbie (32). The Australian has revealed this in various interviews this week. How could she keep her legs so straight like a doll’s?

the film barbie Ryan Gosling as Robbie and Ken as the famous puppet won’t appear for another three weeks, but will be dominating social media for weeks. And especially the first second of the trailer, which got close to 35 million views last month. It zooms in on Barbie’s feet, who slip out of her pink slippers. Where a normal person stands straight on the floor, Barbie’s legs remain straight and ready for the next shoe.

Chrissy Teigen, used to being a top model, couldn’t believe her eyes. “I need to know everything about this shot,” she replied in a tweet that got 227,000 likes. How many takes did it take, was she holding on to something, was she hanging from something, was the floor sticky, was it her feet, who did the pedicure? I really want a documentary about this scene.’ This is famous wall street journal It even interviewed a podiatrist about the images, who emphasized that standing that way is physically nearly impossible. Read below tweet.



How was the scene shot?

First of all: Those are actually Robbie’s feet. “When I see a film I don’t like and I know it’s not my own hands, I hate it so much. I always say to the director: please let me record it all myself, otherwise I don’t like it.” won’t come,” says the actress Fandango, According to Robey, the famous scene took “about eight takes”.

There was double-sided tape on the floor so the shoes stayed in place when she came out. As suspected, Robbie was not being held down with any sort of leverage and harness. “I was holding on to some sort of bandage. I came over there and grabbed a bar above the camera.”

barbie is not sexy

By the way, this scene is not intended as entertainment for fetishists. Barbie doesn’t have to be sexy at all. “I felt like, well, she’s a doll. She is a plastic doll. It has no organs, it has no reproductive organs. If she doesn’t, does she feel sexual desire? No, I don’t think so,” Robbie said first. the trend, In other words: People may think of Barbie as something sexy, but: ‘She should never be sexy. Yes, she can wear short skirts, but only because it’s fun, and pink. Not because she wanted you to see her ass.”

The film’s Barbie must also match the ‘brand’ of Barbie from Mattel, which makes the dolls. Company bosses went to the film’s set on high feet to discuss with Robbie and director Greta Gerwig about a scene they didn’t think fit the brand, writes Time, It is not clear which scene this is. He didn’t change his mind until he played the scene for Richard Dixon.

The film also features a soundtrack full of A stars including Dua Lipa and a controversial poster.

It’s not that easy to recreate the foot scene, Chrissy Teigen observed:



