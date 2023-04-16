Margot Robbie’s curious reaction to reading Barbie’s script for the 1st time

Plot details have not yet been revealed, but work by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach has been highly praised by those involved.

Many fans still can’t believe that the doll Barbie will win a live-action film. Not even the actress Margot Robbie.

The protagonist of the work revealed in an interview to the networks of the British Academy of Film Award (Bafta), with transcription via indiewire, that the script written for the work was too good to be true – to the point of really questioning whether it would even be recorded. The plot was written by the director of the feature, Greta Gerwigin partnership with Noah Baumbach.

“The first time I read the script for ‘Barbie’ my reaction was, ‘Oh this is so good, too bad it will never see the light of day. I thought that because they will never let us make this movie.”

Despite the initial incredulity, the film came true. It just took a long time: Universal Pictures announced the feature in 2009, having Laurence Mark (I steal) in production. To get an idea: at this time, Robbie was a 19-year-old novice actress and had just released her first film, Vigilant (2008).

Work even started in 2014, when Sony acquired the rights – which were lost in 2018, as they had several problems with screenwriters, directors and even actors, unable to move forward. Warner entered the game and, finally, continued with the work around the work.

Still on the script, the actor Simu Liuwhich interprets one of the versions of kenhighlighted:

“It’s one of the best scripts my agent has ever read. He actually told me that. He said, ‘If I could bet my career on any script, it would be Barbie; I really think you should do it’.”

A hit by… Margot Robbie?

Detail: initial merit of the Margot Robbie, who, in addition to being an actress, works as a producer of the work. It was she who called Greta Gerwig to write the story. The filmmaker declared, in an interview with the podcast At Your Servicein Dua Lipa (who is also in the cast):

“I think there’s something about starting from that place where it’s like, ‘well, anything’s possible.’ Starting to write this screenplay brought a sense of vertigo. Like, where do you start? What would the story be? I think I felt a very interesting fear. That’s usually where the best stuff comes from. When you think, ‘I’m scared of this’.”

About the movie Barbie

One of the most famous dolls in the world, Barbie will win a live-action movie directed by Greta Gerwiglong known as Lady Bird (2017) and lovely women (2019). The role of the protagonist was with the actress and producer Margot Robbiestar of works such as Suicide squad (2016) and the wolf of Wall Street (2013).

Initially, Amy Schumer would play the doll. She had even signed a contract in 2016. However, the following year she left the project citing scheduling conflicts. She recently explained that it was actually creative struggles that made her quit.

In addition to Margot Robbiethe cast includes:

– Ryan Gosling as Ken;

– Kate McKinnon as Strange Barbie;

– Issa Rae as President Barbie;

– Hari Nef as Doctor Barbie;

– Alexandra Shipp as writer Barbie;

– Emma Mackey as physicist Barbie;

– Sharon Rooney as lawyer Barbie;

– Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie;

– Nicola Coughlan as Diplomat Barbie;

– Ana Cruz Kayne as judge Barbie;

– Ritu Arya as journalist Barbie;

– Kingsley Ben-Adir as Ken;

– Simu Liu as Ken;

– Scott Evans as Ken;

– Ncuti Gatwa as Ken;

– Connor Swindells as an intern at a toy company;

– Michael Cera as Allan;

– Helen Mirren as narrator;

– Jamie Demetriou as an employee of a toy company;

– Emerald Fennell as Midge;

– Will Ferrell as CEO of the toy company;

– America Ferrera (undisclosed role);

– Rhea Perlman (undisclosed role);

– John Cena (undisclosed role);

– Ariana Greenblatt (undisclosed role);

– Marisa Abela (undisclosed role).

Barbie opens in Brazilian theaters on July 20.