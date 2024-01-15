Maria Castellano, first female professor of medicine

Dr. Maria Castellano Arroyo, throughout her 76 years of life, has been a pioneer in areas of vital importance to women. She was the first female professor at a medical school in Spain in 1980, and her expertise in legal medicine led her to investigate complaints from victims of gender violence. Based on his extensive experience, he affirmed that the feminization of medicine has contributed to its dehumanization.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, in an interview with EFEsalud in Madrid, María Castellano, academic at the Royal National Academy of Medicine of Spain, reviewed her professional life, which ran in parallel with the fight for women’s rights and their protection against sexual violence.

Some years in which medicine was a man’s world. According to the General Council of Official Medical Associations, today 53.8% of registered medical professionals in Spain are women.

For the professor, humanization in medicine has improved with this inclusion of women, a feminization that has promoted the doctor-patient relationship: “In our behavior there is greater sensitivity and a better understanding” of patients with those problems. , which perhaps, some men were not able to understand.

He believes, “Medicine is science, but it is also art and I believe that along with its scientific progress there should be greater concern for human beings, making each medical task absolutely personal and individualized.”

María Castellano is the first female professor of medicine in Spain, at the Royal National Academy of Medicine in Madrid. EFE/Chema Moya

From rural world to judicial investigation

Maria Castellano grew up in a farmhouse in Brazil that had no electricity or running water. A rural environment in contact with nature and animals aroused his curiosity about medicine, especially “about the human mind and behavior”.

The fundamental support of grandmothers and mothers and, where appropriate, the nuns of institutions that educated girls from “normal families” were fundamental in their concerns for “progress and access to university”.

And so he arrived in Grenada, to study and specialize in legal medicine, also known as forensic medicine, “an amazing specialty that helps the courts to clarify any crime. It is so diverse, so exhaustive that it The research fulfills all the expectations of man in terms of knowledge and solving problems in daily life,” he says.

She moved to Zaragoza, where, in 1980, she became the first female professor at the Faculty of Medicine in Spain, as well as head of the Legal Medicine and Toxicology Service at the Lozano Blessa University Clinical Hospital in the Aragonese capital.

There she was also a pioneer in instructing the judicial police how to work at crime scenes with genetic-molecular marker technology, the introduction of DNA, to the analysis of biological evidence due to her two-year training at the Institute of Medicine. Of legal Liège (Belgium).

Women’s Complaints Investigator

A colleague’s doctoral thesis focused on the number of women’s complaints in the courts. Then, the attackers were prosecuted for the crime of injuries and it was not until 1995 when the Penal Code included violence in the family environment and gender violence in the 2004 law, a legal journey that included her advice as an expert.

She began investigating these complaints, visiting towns and interviewing women who had the courage to complain. “The woman was forced to remain silent”, both her family environment and the security forces disowned her, the degree of physical violence was so remarkable that the doctor had to report it.

A helplessness that women lived with “immense patience, great suffering and great sacrifice”.

Experts point out that the pattern of violence against women is the same then and now, but the manner in which the attacks are carried out is different.

“Those of us who have practiced forensic medicine know that there are extreme cases in which evil is present and seen in the eyes,” says Maria Castellano.

That is why it is committed to dedicating resources to detect this profile of the attacker who has the idea of ​​revenge and, on top of that, to prevent the risk it conveys.

The professor believes that violence or harming children as a form of retaliation against women is a “new form of violence”, in which this structural problem towards women has also evolved.

It proposes equality from childhood and the education of one’s own knowledge and feelings which helps to detect toxic attitudes.

“We are surprised that in adolescence and young adulthood we continue to see violence that now uses social networks, technology to intimidate others,” he laments.

And to those who deny gender-based violence, he assures: “It is incomprehensible from a legal, social and moral point of view…”

María Castellano, academic at the Royal National Academy of Medicine of Spain, in the microscope room. EFE/Berta Pinillos

Reconcile, a pending issue

Through her work, Maria Castellano has contributed to helping women step into a man’s world in both the academic and judicial fields.

“I have always felt very supportive, my teachers, my husband who was a psychiatrist and encouraged me in academic life, my classmates…”, although she admits that in specific moments, at least, she Had to face some opposition for this. The simple fact of being a woman.

She had to combine this intense professional activity with the upbringing of her three children. “That was a time when children were directly dependent on their mothers.” And even more so when she became a widow at only 45 years of age.

“It coincided with leaving entertainment. I devoted myself to work and my children, although friends would come home on weekends. “You have to see how little I’ve danced with in my life with the things I love to dance with!” he recalls with a smile.

Despite so many years having passed, she believes that reconciliation is still “a pending issue that all women, but also all men, have to work on.”

Just as he was passionate about the various professional aspects of legal medicine, he did not like holding office because it required a lot of time, sometimes even wasted, something that would have been detrimental to such a full life. Did not fit with his practical understanding.

And she is still active from her seat number 19 in the Royal National Academy of Medicine, living between Madrid and Granada, contributing articles to more than 300 publications and giving conferences.

There are no challenges ahead for Maria Castellano, which is why she demands: “Retirement at an age that does not happen in such an obvious way because we can continue to contribute to many favorable things in society.”

She arrived in 2018 when she was Professor of Legal Medicine at the University of Alcalá de Henares (Madrid) and has two recognitions in her résumé that she claims: First Class Cross of San Raimundo de Peñafort for her work in 1983 . For his cooperation in the training of the Judicial Police, he was awarded the Administration of Justice and Police Merit Medal with a white badge in 1992.