María Corina Machado affirms that she fights for profound change in Venezuela: “We are going to leave socialism behind”

María Corina Machado continues her fight for sweeping change in Venezuela: “We are going to leave socialism behind forever” (EFE)

Opposition leader and anti-Chavista presidential candidate, Maria Corina Machadocontinues its fight for profound change Venezuelaahead of elections this year, and promised that the country would “leave socialism behind for good.”

“There clean and free elections In this country. We are going to choose Venezuelans and we are going to choose a profound change, We are going to leave socialism behind forever In Venezuela,” the former deputy said in a video in which he showed his confidence that the will of the people will be respected and that Nicolás Maduro’s ruling party will be defeated in the elections.

In this sense, he asked his supporters to “never forget” the importance of their votes – the majority – in defining the future of the country.

On behalf of the PUD he asked Venezuelans not to be afraid to organize “comanditos” campaigns in cities and show their support for María Corina Machado (AP).

On the other end, Democratic Unitary Forum (PUD) called on Venezuelans to protest in the last hours Organize the campaign “Commanditos” In towns, urbanizations and neighborhoods across the country to support Machado and not give way to the progress of a dictatorship that has not yet removed the political impunity with which it seeks to exclude him from the elections.

“You don’t have to ask anyone for permission to organize your command, it’s a beautiful experience, it’s a form of political organization for Venezuelans who are at the forefront of this campaign,” commented opposition member Roberto Enríquez.

In his video, Machado also recalled “All those imprisoned and persecuted” by the “tyranny” of the Miraflores Palace. and demanded it again immediate release, These victims include three of his associates who were detained almost a month earlier – Juan Freites, Luis Camaçaro and Guillermo López – as well as the activist Rocío San Miguel and a similar number of dissident voices.

Machado once again demands the release of all unjustly imprisoned political prisoners (EFE)

UN staff in Caracas faced expulsion orders, adding to recurring complaints of arbitrary detention, torture and non-compliance with the Venezuelan regime. barbados agreementAgreeing with the opposition, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle BacheletAlong with former foreign ministers, ambassadors and academics, called for “the greatest efforts of governments, political forces and the regional community”. Ensure that dictatorial and anti-historical tendencies do not become stronger” in country.

“The Latin American Reflection Table, composed of politicians, diplomats and academics from the different countries of our region, rejects and declares as a grave political error with implications for the entire region the decision adopted by Venezuela to suspend the activities of the Office Does it. Expel the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to that country and those who work there,” the letter noted and added that “this act, coupled with the arrest of Rocío San Miguel, a prominent security expert and human rights defender in Venezuela “, create a bleak scenario about the future of Venezuelan democracy.”

On the other hand, these statements came a day after the disappearance of Ronald Ojeda Moreno, a former military man exiled in Chile, who was kidnapped by undercover agents, according to complaints by human rights defenders and the first police investigation. Directorate General of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM) and returned to Caracas, accusing him of being a traitor to the country.

(with information from EFE)