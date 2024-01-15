Maria Corina Machado asked to speak out against oppression and criminalization in Venezuela

This Sunday, opposition leader María Corina Machado called on Venezuelans around the world to speak out against the “oppression and criminalization” that exists in the country.

“We will never leave them alone,” said the former liberal deputy, who hopes to compete in the presidential elections, despite the disqualification that still has no set date – confirmed in January by the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ). Ban – which prevents them from holding elected public office until 2036.

The Vente Venezuela party led by Machado assured in X this Sunday that Venezuelans in Spain, the Netherlands and Belgium demand “an end to political persecution and criminalization” and the release of “political prisoners” in Venezuela.

In January, Chavismo denounced new conspiracies, including a plot to assassinate Nicolás Maduro, for which at least 38 people have been arrested, including three of Machado’s associates and activist Rocío San Miguel, who was in his According to the defence, he was a victim of “coercion”. disappear.”

The majority opposition, grouped into the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), distanced itself from the conspiracies, which its presidential candidate Machado described as an “unrealistic and delusional conspiracy”.

With information from EFE