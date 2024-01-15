María Corina Machado condemned that the Maduro regime is committing serious violations to block her candidacy

Maria Corina Machado: “Maduro does not dare to compete only because he cannot imagine losing”

The sole candidate of the Venezuelan opposition, Maria Corina MachadoThe new maneuver by the Chavista dictatorship to manipulate the presidential elections scheduled for July 28 was condemned. “Maduro does not dare to compete independently because he cannot imagine losing”He alleged in a message uploaded on his social network.

“I want to convey to you with all my strength and confidence that the destiny of this fight will be the independence of Venezuela and the return of our children and grandchildren to our homes. We live in very delicate times in which the regime has deployed its usual weapons of lies, violence and fear to demoralize us. And focus on your tasks,” Machado said in a video broadcast on his social networks.

“They are committing very serious violations. The government is trying to stop my participation in the elections. It cancels the cards of parties and movements that support me, but it gives cards to those it says are friendly to them.Unilaterally imposes an electoral calendar that denies the right to register to all new voters and Venezuelans abroad and makes the deployment of widespread electoral observation missions almost impossible,” Machado said.

For the opponent, ““The regime wants to compete with false opposition candidates chosen by the Miraflores leadership.”

Dictator Nicolas Maduro confirmed he will be Chavismo’s candidate in the elections on July 28 (EFE/Bienvenido Velasco)



According to him, Chavista maneuvers are “a sign of their weakness”: “They have lost their social base and their blackmail mechanisms no longer work for them. The public is with us. They don’t attack because they are strong. They attack because they are politically weak And they want to hide that weakness through beatings and abuses. “This is a demonstration that they know they have lost on the electoral path.”

Despite these challenges, Machado said, a strong structure is needed 600K platform To protect the integrity of the vote, with the formation of Grand National Alliance victory, a coalition of diverse sectors committed to democratic change in the country. The alliance seeks to not only counter the regime’s moves but also ensure effective and wide participation in the final electoral process. “We have a path, a future that includes them,” the rival warned, highlighting the importance of keeping the focus on national reconstruction and including all sectors of Venezuelan society, including those who have Had ever supported anarchy.

In his speech, Machado strongly distinguished himself from the Venezuelan dictatorship: “We are going to hold free elections and Maduro boycotts them. We travel on a peaceful and mature path. This causes violence. We propose serious negotiations for change with guarantees. And Maduro refused. While the regime sells despair, we have a path, a future that includes them. What is Maduro afraid of? “Maduro fears the tremendous will of a country that wants change, that wants to live in peace.”

Maria Corina Machado condemned Maduro’s new maneuver: “The regime wants to compete with false opposition candidates” (Reuters/File)

candidates for democratic alliance He revealed that the regime wants to hold elections to suit its needs and is “trapped in its own contradictions.”

And he warned: “They have two options, they facilitate a negotiated transition through free presidential elections within the framework of barbados agreement Or they decide to snatch it the hard way. This is the worst option for everyone and will not stop the infection, because neither the country nor the world will accept it. “They can delay the infection, but not stop it.”

he also raised questions International community: “Do you know what’s at stake? What it would mean for Venezuela and the region if Maduro postpones the transition the hard way. “We Venezuelans are not going to accept anything other than the return of our full freedom and democracy.”