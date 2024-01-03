Maria Corina Machado confirms she will defeat Maduro in Venezuelan elections and sends a message to Gustavo Petro

Amidst the ongoing political tension in Venezuela. Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado has assured that she will win the presidential election.

in conversation with vicky this weekMachado spoke after a harsh warning from Nicolás Maduro, who said he would win “by any means”.

“The Maduro regime is not strong… that attitude of a thug and a neighborhood hooligan, who also insults, snatches and says that this is the bad way, This is being met with a determined, organized and civil response from Venezuelan society. This includes those who were the base of Chavismo, who are all losing it,” Machado said.

against this, Machado sent a direct message to the head of state, Gustavo Petro. “I believe that for the President of Colombia, today, there is no higher priority than the resolution of the conflict in Venezuela, because the main problems facing the region today, and Colombia in particular, deserve my attention is on the country … and if Maduro takes over, closes down and goes the Nicaraguan-style route, applying all the repression and force of the state, Imagine what consequences this would have, first of all, on Colombia and the rest of Latin American countries, even the United States. This would mean a migratory ball, perhaps the largest ever seen.“, he noted Vicky this week.

From left to right: Nicolás Maduro, María Corina Machado and Gustavo Petro. , picture: Getty, Semana File and Courtesy Presidency.

Machado emphasized that if there is progress in Venezuela and competitive elections are held, the impact on both his country and Colombia and other countries in the region will be different.

“If we succeed in moving forward, not only will millions of Venezuelans return, but the country will also begin to develop, order will be established at the borders and irregular activities will be eliminated, because if there is to be any objective of peace in Colombia Is, “Obviously it happens through Venezuela because the ELN has found its sanctuary in my country and its partner Nicolás Maduro,” he said.

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado has confirmed that she will defeat Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela’s presidential election. , picture: AP

Venezuelan opposition leader assures that elections in the neighboring country will end, Especially with the idea that Maduro can remove whoever he wants and bring aboard.

He concluded, “This is not an electoral and political battle, it is a spiritual one and we know that God is with us and we are going to win it.”

