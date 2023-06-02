Marie Brocantieri opens a shop with handmade and vintage items in the former Chapelle Sainte-Métuin (Mechelen)

There is a nice little shop in the center of Mechelen city. Marie Brocanterie recently opened in a former chapel and a former kitchen in Sainte-Métuin. You can also find handmade and vintage items there. There is also a knitting shop and a studio where workshops are held.

Some time ago, the city of Mechelen began a search for an entrepreneur who wanted to run the OCMW’s former butcher shop and restored chapel in Sint-Matetuin. It sounded like music to Sharon de Hess of Mary Brocantieri. With its range of second-hand and hand-made items, it has been around Mechelen for some time in the markets of various municipalities, but now also has a physical store.

“In the chapel, which is somewhat hidden behind the Sainte-Mette gardens, you can find Marie Brocantieri’s range,” says Sharon. “For this we work together with ten partners who make all kinds of products. For example, think of scented candles that were made from leftovers from other candles or an artist who creates her own cards. In addition, we also have, for example, old shoes or homemade foot ointment. In short, the range is very diverse.

At Marie Brocantieri you will find handmade and vintage items, among other things. , © Leanne van de Sande

Sharon works with Gabriel Collart to run the pre-kitchen. “We set up a little knitting shop there,” says Gabriel. “You can find everything you need to knit, crochet or crochet. But sustainability and ecology are also central here. That’s why we only work with recycled yarn. These come from all kinds of discarded products, like old jeans or PET bottles. There are threads made of. Anyone who wants to make handicrafts together on our little terrace is always welcome.

Festival

There is also a room where workshops or birthday parties can be held. “With Gabriel, I especially want to connect,” says Sharon. “We do this with events, for example. We had our first small event last week and it was an immediate success. I’m even thinking of my own festival with music. I believe small events like this Small initiatives can be of added value for tourists and other visitors to Mechelen, but certainly also for local residents.

You can buy sustainable yarn at OCMW’s former butcher shop. , © Leanne van de Sande

Because when Sharon announced that she would be opening a shop in Sint-Matetuin, she received many worried comments. “I was warned by many people that there would be a lot of crime and nuisance,” she says. So even the local residents will not come there. So I started with a scared heart. But luckily it’s not too bad. Now that the garden has come to life, the dirt has automatically disappeared. And then Sinte-Matetuin is a very pleasant and comfortable place in the city center.

Marie’s Brocanteria is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 2 pm to 6 pm. The Knitting Shop is open Tuesday through Friday from 1 PM to 5 PM.

mariebrocanterie.be