Marina Ruy Barbosa, Gigi Hadid and Zendaya are present at an event in India with stunning looks – Metropolitana FM

In two days of event this past weekend, Marina Ruy Barbosa, Gigi Hadid, zendaya, Tom Holland and other celebrities landed in mumbaiat Indiafor opening the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center.

The event celebrated the opening of the unprecedented multidisciplinary space dedicated to the world of arts. The Cultural Center has theaters, clubs, spaces dedicated to the visual arts, as well as gastronomic experiences. The complex aims to preserve and promote the culture and heritage of India.

Check out the looks of the celebrities who attended the event

Marina Ruy Barbosa

The Brazilian actress attended the two-day event and rocked the looks. On the first day, the redhead showed off her curly hair with a long black dress, transparent and covered in sparkles. Maxi green earrings and black sandals completed the outfit.



On the second day of the event, Marina chose a long dress with a floral print and a puffy skirt. Maxi earrings were once again the chosen accessories. The Brazilian also posed alongside supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Gigi Hadid

And speaking of Gigi, the top model bet on a gold and white dress with shoulder pads and strategic cutouts showing off her waist. Complementing the look, lots of gold bracelets on her arms, and her hair was tied up in an elegant bun.

Zendaya and Tom Holland

The couple of the moment was present at the event and stole the show. the star of euphoria, Zendaya, wore a sheer dark blue sari with a hand-embroidered gold bracelet. The details on the skirt are inspired by the cosmos, while the decor on the golden top is inspired by birds. The chosen hairstyle was a low bun.

Tom opted for a classic and very elegant tuxedo.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Another celebrity couple who attended the event: Priyanka, who is an Indian actress, also bet on a dress reminiscent of a sari, very colorful and with a powerful slit. She’d chosen a glittery choker to accessorize, and her long brown hair was loose, tossed to the side.

Nick was wearing a navy suit with an embroidered jacket. They killed it!

