Marina Sena will play songs by Gal Costa

There will be Gal Costa (1945-2022) at the The Town, more specifically on November 10th at The One Stage. The singer’s life will be eternalized in the voice of Marina Senawhich will pay tribute to the singer, who passed away in November last year. The announcement was made by the production of the festival in São Paulo and celebrated by the singer of Por Supuesto, this Tuesday afternoon (18).

On her Twitter, the miner said: “Toh so happyzzzz, I’m going to sing in The Town. On the 10th, I have a show, on The One stage, honoring the greatest, Gal Costa. I want to see you all there”he said Marina Sena that doesn’t hide, that the baiana is her biggest musical reference. Such a connection with Gal, that curiously, Marina was born on the same date as her, on September 26th.

The Town

In addition to the presentation by Marina Sena sings Gal Like, the show by Pablo Vittar, with Liniker and Jup do Bairro, was also confirmed. Alok, Ne-Yo, Garbage, Wet Leg, Criolo, Ney Matogrosso, Tasha and Tracie, Luisa Sonza, Maria Rita, Orochi, Bruno Mars, Post Malone, Foo Fighters, Maroon 5, Racionais MC’s & Orquestra Sinfônica de Heliópolis, Ludmilla, Iza, Uriah, Tasha & Tracie, Grag Queen It is McDricka are among those confirmed.

The Town, produced by the same founders of Rock in Rio, will have its first edition on the 2nd, 3rd, 7th, 9th and 10th of September, at the Interlagos Circuit, in São Paulo. There will be four stages: Skyline, São Paulo Square, Factory and New Dance Order.

The Town tickets

Those interested in the festival can already guarantee entry, this Tuesday (18), at 19h. Tickets cost BRL 815 (full) and BRL 407.50 (half). You can buy up to four tickets per day of the festival, per CPF, with a maximum of half price. The opening of sales for The Town Learning Journey, an immersion course in the festival’s business model, was also announced for the 25th, with two ticket options: Standard (R$ 4,750) or VIP (R$ 7,200).

Check out the daily schedule of the Skyline and The One stages so far:

skyline stage: Post Malone, Demi Lovato, Iggy Azalea, MC Hariel with MC Ryan SP and MC Cabelinho

The One Stage: Racionais MC’s with Orquestra de Heliópolis, Criolo with Planet Hemp, Orochi with Azzy,, Tasha & Tracie with Karol Conká

skyline stage: Bruno Mars, Bebe Rexha, Alok and Luísa Sonza

The One Stage: Seu Jorge, Leon Bridges, Ney Matogrosso, Matuê invites O Nordeste skyline stage: Maroon 5, The Chainsmokers, Liam Payge and Ludmila The One Stage: Ne-Yo, Masego, Angélique Kidjo, Maria Rita Day 09/9 Skyline Stage: Foo Fighters, Queens of the Stone Age, Garbage, Pitty The One Stage: Wet Leg, Barão Vermelho invites Samuel Rosa, Detonautas, Terno Rei invites Fernada Takai and Mahmundi day 9/10 Skyline Stage: Bruno Mars, HER, Kim Petras, Iza The One Stage: Jão, Gloria Groove, Pabllo Vittar with Liniker and Jup do Bairro, Marina Sena sings Gal Costa