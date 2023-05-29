Marina Zanievska bursts into tears after a disappointing match at Roland Garros and thinks about saying goodbye: “It could be the last time”

Marina Zanievska (WTA 89) was unable to qualify for the second round of the second Grand Slam tournament of the season at Roland Garros on Monday. The Belgian woman of Ukrainian origin burst into tears after his elimination. “It hurts,” she later said.

Our compatriot experienced a disappointing match in the first round against Kazakh Yulia Putintseva (WTA 58), a quarterfinalist in the 2016 and 2018 editions. She had two set points in each set, but still lost each time: 7–5 and 7–6 (7/3) at 2 hours 16 minutes. This was their first mutual duel.

For the 29-year-old Znaevska, it was her fifth opening round elimination in the same number of appearances at the Gravel Grand Slam in Paris.

© Belga

“It hurts,” said the Ukrainian-born Belgian. “I gave everything, but unfortunately it was not enough. I am definitely satisfied with my level, but I would have played less well and won. I left it at crucial points.

“Physically I’m not in the best shape, but I don’t want to use that as an excuse. I still have a back problem, but it’s been like this for three years now and I’m learning to live with it. In recent months I haven’t been able to train as well as I’d like and in races I am forced to take more and more risks in order to make the point as quickly as possible. That certainly didn’t help me today.”

In the post-match press conference, Zanievska stated that she may be in her last season. “I don’t know how many more times I will play Roland Garros. This was probably the last time. I would like to come back next year, but it is not certain. That back injury is making it more difficult and what’s going on in Ukraine at the moment is making me even more difficult. This costs me a lot of energy. The support of the people here has made me happy. We’re here in Paris, but everyone was with me. with kim (Kimberly Zimmerman, ed.) I will double here and I will definitely finish the season. I take it every day and try, but whether there will be another season or not is not certain.

Zanevska became very emotional after the match and left the field in tears. “Her family and friends were in the box,” said her coach Geoffroy Vererstraeten. “Her parents, whom she hasn’t seen for over a year, came from Ukraine. They are still living in a country at war. You can’t imagine what that means to her.”

With Elise Mertens (WTA 28) is currently a compatriot in the second round at Porte d’Auteuil. The Belgian number one overcame Slovak Viktoria Hrunkakova (WTA 136) on Sunday and will face Colombian Camila Osorio (WTA 86) on Wednesday, just like Hrunkakova a lucky loser. Mertens’ best result in Paris is the fourth round (eighth final).