Mario Duran has been declared the winner of San Salvador Centro

TSE has not released the preliminary results yet.

By jessica garcia

March 03, 2024- 20:17

Without official data and without official figures, Mario Durán, mayor of San Salvador Centro and candidate of New Ideas, declared himself the winner of this Sunday’s municipal elections.

“Thank you to the people of Salvador for continuing to give me the opportunity to serve you. We humbly accept this victory and “We will continue to work tirelessly for the capital and all of San Salvador Centro.” Duran posted on his social networks.

In the official portal of preliminary results enabled by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (as of the close of this note) it shows a bias for Durán.

This Sunday, March 3, before 8:00 pm, this is a preview of the votes for mayor of San Salvador Centro.

Despite not building the San Miguelito market throughout his administration, Mario Durán always seemed confident about the results of the elections.

The Nuevas Ideas Party also proceeded to congratulate the mayor of San Salvador’s next district.