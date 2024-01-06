Mario Zagallo: Brazilian football legend and world champion dies at 92 Brazil Latest | game-total

Brazilian legend and only four-time world football champion, mario lobo zagallodied this Friday at the age of 92, confirmed in a note published on his official Instagram account.

“With great sadness, we inform you of the death of our eternal four-time world champion Mario Jorge Lobo Zagallo”reads a brief description of Murthy’s death.

“A devoted father, loving grandfather, loving father-in-law, loyal friend, winning professional and a great human being. Big statue. “A patriot who left for us a legacy of great victory”Added note.

Zagallo, the only man to appear in four of the five World Cups won by Brazil – two titles as a player and two others as a coach and technical assistant – was hospitalized in Rio de Janeiro in August due to a urinary infection. Was admitted.

But the former ‘Seleção’ attacker already had other health difficulties recently. after the death of Pele In December 2022, he was hospitalized for nearly two weeks due to a respiratory infection.

As a left winger, the “Old Wolf” was part of the Brazilian team that won the 1958 and 1962 World Cups, along with ‘O Rei’ Pelé, the first two World Cups won by ‘Canarinha’.

He was also coach of Brazil in the 1970 title, assistant in the ‘Seleção’s victory in 1994 and coach in 1998 when the ‘Scratch’ lost the final against France.

The only other two athletes to win the World Cup as a footballer and coach have been Germans. franz beckenbauer (1974 and 1990) and French didier deschamps (1998 and 2018).

Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) president Edmundo Rodrigues ordered 7 days of official mourning over Murti’s death.

“The CBF and Brazilian football mourn the death of one of its greatest legends, Mario Zagallo. “The CBF expresses its solidarity with his family and fans at this sad time for the loss of our football icon.”Rodriguez said in a note.