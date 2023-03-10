Mark Ruffalo Jokes He Wants to Help “Save the Franchise”

Actor Mark Ruffalo, the Hulk of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, joked in a recent interview that he wants to help “save the franchise” Thor, after the negative receptions of Thor: Love and Thunder.

In an interview during the Emerald City Comic Con, ruffalo was asked with which character of the MCU he would like to make a crime film. The actor took the opportunity to make a joke, stating that he would like to return in the next film of the Thoras it could “save the franchise”.

check out what Mark Ruffalo stated below:

“I have a crush on Chris Hemsworth. So I keep waiting for them to invite me back to the Thor franchise and save it…” said Ruffalo, who shortly after added: “This is a joke… I’m cancelled…”

Thor: Love and Thunder is available on Disney+.

The new film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor has the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – is wielding his old hammer, Mjölnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge, and stop him before it’s too late.