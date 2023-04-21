Mark Ruffalo leads the new drama adaptation of Shawn Levy for Netflix

Advertising Unable to load ad

Mark Ruffalo is finding light in the darkest ages!

The actor nominated for oscar leads the four-part adaptation of All the Light We Cannot Seefrom the Netflixbased on the award-winning novel Pulitzer Prize in Anthony Doerr in 2014. Shawn Levy (Deadpool 3; The Adam Project) directs the miniseries set during World War II.

All the Light We Cannot Seefollows the story of Marie-Laure (played by Aria Mia Loberti It is Nell Sutton at different times), a blind French girl and her father, Daniel LeBlanc (Mark Ruffalo), who flee German-occupied Paris with a legendary diamond, trying to avoid it falling into Nazi hands.

The series is written by Steven Knight (peaky blinders) and is produced by 21 laps entertainment from the principal Shawn Levyalong with Dan Levine It is josh barry as executive producers. Knight also serves as an executive producer, in addition to Joe Strechay as an associate producer and consultant on blindness and accessibility.

All the Light We Cannot See debuts on November 2nd on Netflix. Check out the teaser below: