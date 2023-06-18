Mark Swarts Unpacks With Fourth Satirical Campus Novel: “A Story Written During Jet Lag” (Custerly)

Mark Swarts (57), professor at Tilburg University and from Custerley, launched with in happy expectation Already his fourth book in as many years. Like his previous books, this fictional tale, a satirical campus novel, is set in a fictional university.

Mark Swarts was born and raised in Kästerli, but has lived with his family in Groot-Brogel (Peer) in Limburg for many years. In daily life, Mark Swarts is a professor at Tilburg University. There they mainly research various aspects of non-verbal communication.

He is also very active in scientific literature. coming soon in happy expectation, already the fourth book by Mark Swarts. together with decker (2020), after switzerland (2021) and half the world (2022) His youngest child forms a quartet of satirical campus novels set in or near the fictional University of Brabant.

Professor

In his stories, Mark Swarts sorts out the details of the people who populate the university in a special way. “And guess what: professors are just like people. From the outside it looks like professors are mainly concerned with lofty goals, such as research into new discoveries,” explains Mark Swarts. “They wrap themselves in their togas, talk learnedly to each other and act rationally and deliberately. But if you put their behavior under a magnifying glass, a completely different picture emerges. . Then you see smart people who do very stupid things, who are jealous and childish, who don’t make light of each other’s eyes.”

Mark Swarts of Custerley created a quartet of stories that take place at the fictional University of Brabant. , © Lieven Gaines

Mark Swarts’ fourth story continues on the same lines, this time with a pinch of local history and some creepy elements. “We follow Jeff Vermeulen, who doesn’t have it easy as a beginner teacher. Life at Brabant University isn’t always fun. Lesson preparation, student audience, balance between personal and work, department head’s expectations : It’s not all that easy,” says the author. But it seems that things change when Fianna Jansen signs up for the course they teach. At first, her presence appears to be a blessing to Jeff. Would have known

Mark Swarts’ stories are pure fiction, but inspired by real life. He says he wrote much of the core of this story while he was on a working tour of a university in Brazil for a few weeks. “Because of jet lag, I woke up very early every day, so I had a few hours to spend until breakfast,” explains the professor.

in happy expectation Appears in Beefcake Publishing and costs 17.5 Euros.

Meanwhile, Professor Mark Swarts’ fourth book has been published. , © RR

marcswerts.com