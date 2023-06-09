Mark Wahlberg dominates Netflix with Narcos star in hit film





Netflix has a new world hit Rich. shooterA 2007 film starring Mark Wahlberg and Michael Peña (Narcos: Mexico), is the most watched film on the streaming service worldwide. No one knows why, in fact this is a great action thriller to escape the heat and complex thinking.

You can get so many new movies and series out there every month, the old classics are the best to watch sometimes. ok we won’t even touch on that right away shooter Sounds odd, but we are clearly unique in this.

Shooter with Mark Wahlberg on Netflix

recently shooter Back on Netflix, and it clearly triggers something in people. Like we forget what this movie is about? Here’s the summary. Bob Lee Swagger (Mark Wahlberg) is a former United States Marine Corps sniper. He once left the Corps after his best friend was killed on a mission.

He was later approached by the FBI to help prevent an assassination attempt on the President by investigating the possibilities of a possible sniper. But it is soon revealed that he has been set up and he himself is accused of attempted murder. All the government agencies are after him. So he is forced to use his military training so that justice may prevail. FBI Agent Nick Memphis Comes In shooter Starring Michael Peña, known to Netflix viewers as Kiki Camarena narcos mexico,

Action film hit even after 16 years

shooter May be 16 years old, the film is still a hit. Since Netflix’s license purchase in early June, the action movie has slowly grown, and is now the most-watched film on the streaming service worldwide. new movies included a good life And Mother (with Jennifer Lopez) according to film data website Flixpatrol.

Then there are the reviews, which you absolutely shouldn’t read for an action film like this. Yet, for example, what Rotten Tomatoes said about the film starring Mark Wahlberg and Michael Peña, at a time when Netflix and narcos Wasn’t it normal? Well, there is quite a difference between sour film critics and the public. Film critics give the film only a 40% score, while audiences eagerly eat their popcorn with a score of 80%. IMDb gives it 7.1 out of 10.

Shooter is now streaming on Netflix.