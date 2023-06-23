Mark Wahlberg has more muscles than brains in Pain & Gain

in action comedy pain gain Muscle bundles Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne Johnson and Anthony Mackie want to make a quick buck. Amidst all the adrenaline and testosterone, Yolanthe Kabau made her Hollywood debut.

Miami, 1990. Paul (Dwayne Johnson), Daniel (Mark Wahlberg) and Adrian (Anthony Mackie) are three ordinary bodybuilders who dream of getting rich quick. Inspired by the movies he had seen, he chose the path of crime.

pain gain

Point: Trio have more muscles than brains. So they have no idea what they’re getting into when they decide to kidnap and extort a wealthy businessman.

For a moment, the American dream seems to be coming true for Daniel, Paul and Adrian, but things quickly get completely out of hand due to their inexperience. Amidst all the adrenaline, testosterone and bullets, a famous Dutch face has a cameo pain gain.

Yolanthe Kabau made her Hollywood debut as Annalee Calavera. Yolanthe is only in two scenes, so staying focused is imperative.

michaelbay

Director Michael Bay rose to fame with action hits like armageddon, bad boys And this Transformer-Movies. According to Bay, he wanted pain gain Making a ‘small’ film.

It was partially successful, but the director couldn’t stop himself from inserting some solid action sequences in the film.

Michael Bay took inspiration from reality for his criminal bodybuilders. In the 1990s many bodybuilders from Sun Gym in Miami actually became involved in kidnapping, extortion and murder.