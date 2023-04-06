Mark your calendar: this will be the VCT Americas format for 2023 | #Games #Esports | News of Anime, Manga and Videogames

Video explanation of format:

LATAM, March 30, 2023.– LOCK//IN was just the beginning of all the excitement and adrenaline that VALORANT’s competitive season promises in 2023. The regional competition, VCT Americas, is about to kick off this April 1st with the top 10 teams from North America, Latin America and Brazil will face each other in person with the public on a weekly basis.

For eight weeks, the 10 teams will face each other first in a round of all against all until, on April 21, the “super week” begins where all the teams will play two games over five days that conclude the first phase. of the regular season.

At the end of this regular phase, the 6 teams with the best position in the table will compete once again, raising the stakes, since as of May 23 the six teams will face each other in a double elimination bracket that will define the competition for the rest of the year: the top three teams will advance to global competitions by winning a slot in Masters Tokyo (in June) and Champions Los Angeles (in August).

These three teams will be the ones that, demonstrating supremacy, will face the representatives of EMEA, Pacific and China in the internationals.

However, VCT Americas does not end there, the seven remaining teams will play the Last Chance Qualifier starting July 15 and whoever wins will qualify for VALORANT Champions.

Mark your calendar and don’t miss the games starting April 1st. You can check the match schedule, standings and updates in the broadcast via www.valorantesports.com and the official broadcast channels on Twitch and YouTube.

