Mark Zuckerberg’s daughter shocked by saying he is a farmer and doesn’t look great CEO of Meta

It is one of his daughter Max’s favorite songs. (Instagram: jak)

It’s been 20 years since Mark Zuckerberg founded the social network Facebook in his dorm room at Harvard University, and during that time he has come of age with Priscilla Chan, the current CEO of Meta, who was his partner since college.

born out of this marriage He has three daughters, who are Maxima, Augusta and Aurelia., who are nine, seven and one years old respectively. And although the tycoon was initially very secretive about his family life, he has recently included his young children in some of his projects, like training his artificial intelligence with Max (the eldest) and playing his favorite song. Too.

According to Zuckerberg, it is difficult for a little girl to understand her job as CEO of Meta. (Reuters/Beck Diefenbach)

Zuckerberg’s daughters have also been present at his goal Produce the best beef in the world on your farm in Hawaii. The same businessman said, “My daughters help plant trees and take care of our various animals.”

However, this participation also produced an unexpected result, and that is that one of the little ones also came Believe that your father is a farmer who raises cows Not the head of the technology conglomerate that focuses on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Mark Zuckerberg at Ko’olau Ranch in Kauai, tasting the beef produced there. (@zuck)

The billionaire explained during an interview on Morning Brew Daily, He It is difficult for a little girl to understand her work. As CEO of Meta.

“If you’re a kid like my daughters, it’s hard to understand what meta is,” Zuckerberg said, cautioning that it could be a “very abstract application.” And without clarifying which one it was, he said: “My daughter thought I was a farmer for a while,

Some photos of his wife and youngest daughter were published by Zuckerberg. (@zak)

And there’s no doubt that the confusion is valid because Zuckerberg has started breeding specimens of the Wagyu and Angus breeds, cattle breeds that are considered the tastiest.

moreover The diet that these animals adopt is based on macadamia flour and beer.Both products are grown and produced locally on the same farm.

Zuckerberg claims that his daughters help him plant trees that feed his animals. (@zuck)

“I want to get the tastiest cows, give them the most dense and nutritious food,” the magnate said, highlighting his daughters’ involvement in the planting of these foods and the care of the animals.

The businessman has been very open Show aspects of your personal life And he has also published photographs of his daughters and wife, as when Priscilla prepared a surprise for her three daughters, or that of the youngest girl, Aurelia, who was captured sunbathing on the beach.

Bill Gates has reflected deeply on work and children. (Reuters/Denis Balibous)

In the world of information technology and entrepreneurship, Notorious personalities like Bill Gates and Steve Jobs They have chosen to give their children a life away from the public spotlight and the excesses associated with money and fame.

This trend seeks to ensure that More general parenting and personal development Despite the vast family wealth, to his heirs.

Jennifer Gates, with her father, at the United States Equestrian Federation. (Reuters)

For example, Jennifer Gates, the first daughter of the co-founder of Microsoft, He had no idea of ​​the amount of money From his father till the age of 13. A fact that highlights Gates’ intention to provide his children with an education and environment that valued aspects beyond materialism.

Same thing happened with rory john gates, the businessman’s best son who has lived a fairly normal life. And studied in a public school.

Steve Jobs with his eldest daughter Lisa, with whom he had a difficult relationship. (Grove Atlantic)

On the other hand, Lisa Brennan JobsThe daughter of Apple co-founder, Steve Jobs, had a childhood full of uncertainties as she was given no identity during the first two years of her life.

And when Jobs agreed to be her father, the little girl maintained a long distance relationship With his father because he also had no contact with him till his adolescence.