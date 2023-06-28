Marketing of ‘Barbie’ is going on fast

We still have three weeks to wait to see ‘Barbie’ with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in theaters, but the marketing team is already working overtime. Ken renovated his Malibu dream home, you can win a game console in Barbie pink and you can no longer look past Barbie fruit juices and meats in American supermarkets. HUMO lists the best marketing stunts for you!

1. Living in Barbie’s Dream House



Anyone who grew up with a Barbie has undoubtedly dreamed of living in her dream home, and now you can do just that. And its totally free! Or at least for two lucky people, because Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse is hosting two nights at the Kane-renovated space on July 21 and 22. You can register through Airbnb, but for those who don’t live in the area: Travel costs are for your own account. We keep on dreaming…

2. Barbie Xbox



Microsoft is launching a special Barbie Xbox, all in pink. Unfortunately, the console is not for sale, but freebies will be given away. your moveSony.

3. Barbie Hotel Interview



Proof that American journalists live happily ever after: They were allowed to interview the cast and crew in a specially converted Barbie hotel. When is it our turn?!

4. A Barbie Cruise



Warner Bros. will co-host a Barbie boat cruise with Fangirl Fantasy, departing Boston on June 30. The lucky ones (tickets are sold out well in advance) can enjoy gifts, photo opportunities and ‘dance to the perfect summer music’ on board.



5. Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Tame Impala



The film’s soundtrack was announced a few weeks back, and it’s clear: The music budget was big. artists like dua lipa And nicki minaj She’s already released her own singles, so don’t be alarmed if you hear a lot of Barbie on the radio. Can we still expect: tame Impala, lizzo And ryan ‘Ken’ gosling she herself,

6. Pinkflation



Inflation at the supermarket? Dice Pinkflation on the other hand? Completely! You can no longer look past Barbie products in American supermarkets. Chilled Barbie Lemonade, anyone?



7. Racing in Pink



More good news for gamers, because you can now race in Barbie’s Chevrolet Corvette or Ken’s Hummer in the video game Forza Horizon 5.

8. Nostalgic Skating



Anyone who saw Barbie skating in the trailer undoubtedly felt like putting on skates and doing a monumental skit after all these years, and now you can do it in true Barbie style. Don’t forget to wear your best neon outfit!