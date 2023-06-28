Marketing of ‘Barbie’ is going on fast

We still have three weeks to wait to see ‘Barbie’ with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in theaters, but the marketing team is already working overtime. Ken renovated his Malibu dream home, you can win a game console in Barbie pink and you can no longer look past Barbie fruit juices and meats in American supermarkets. HUMO lists the best marketing stunts for you!

