Maroon 5 frontman recognizes Brazilian fan at concert

One thing is certain: there is at least one Brazilian in every place in the world. And do you know where there was a representative of all the Tupiniquim energy? At the Maroon 5 concert that took place in Las Vegas, in the United States. The fan is Renato Bodeman from Pernambuco who lives in Texas (USA).

The most surprising thing was not that, but the fact that Adam Levine, vocalist of the musical group, recognized the fan in the audience. That’s because he was always in the same place and with the same clothes.

“I want to talk about this guy here. You must be the biggest fan of our band I’ve ever seen in my life. Why? He sits in the same seat, with the same shirt – which I hope you washed”, joked the singer.

The moment was recorded by other people who were present, and of course the video is already running on the web, right? As soon as Adam recognized him, he decided to make a speech talking about the Brazilian fan and energy.

“This is the kind of passion I’ve recognized before. You’re Brazilian, right? It doesn’t say Brazil on your shirt, but I put the two together. I can say there’s nothing like Brazilian fans. They are the best, are crazy, make me feel good every time I’m there. You’re representing that energy here today. And I want to say on behalf of the band: You didn’t go unnoticed. We love you, we appreciate you. I don’t know how many shows you’ve played paid, but you won’t have to pay any more. You won’t have to pay any more shows at this Las Vegas residency. We need you,” he said.

The Brazilian fan even left with a free pass to the band’s entire series of concerts in the city of casinos.