Maroon 5 singer goes to court after buying a ‘fake’ Maserati – Quatro Rodas

Buying a classic car requires a lot of care and knowledge, or the help of someone who can attest to the good condition and originality of the vehicle. This is not just true for laymen or mere mortals, but also for celebrities and millionaires. This is the case of Adam Levine, lead singer of the band Maroon 5, who filed a lawsuit against a dealer for the dubious origin of an Italian classic he bought.

In late 2020, Adam Levine traded in his two classic Ferraris (a 1972 365 GTC/4 and a 1968 365 GTC) for a rare 1971 Maserati Ghibli 4.9 Spyder SS valued at $850,000. The negotiation also had a return of US$ 100,000 for the singer, since, together, his Ferraris were valued at US$ 950,000.

Shortly afterwards, he discovered that the vehicle had undergone some kind of tampering that compromised its authenticity. The chassis number of the Maserati bought by Adam, 1241, is already on another vehicle, currently located in Switzerland.

One of the proofs that something is wrong is that the numbers engraved on the vehicle are styled differently from the original – which is why this unit was pulled from auction in 2015. Levine’s lawyers say attempts were made to the font was closer to the one used by Maserati in 1971.

“Someone tried to make the vehicle look authentic by replicating or stamping a new chassis plate to make the writing more like that used at the time, in an obvious attempt to convince a potential buyer that the vehicle was #1241,” the lawyers said. of the singer.

Adam Levine is suing the dealer, Rick Cole, who says he has sold cars to the likes of Robin Williams, Frank Sinatra and Jay Leno. Among the charges are false statements, breach of contract and fraudulent concealment, seeking to break the deal and get all the money back (it is not known, however, if the Ferraris would return to Adam) or a payment by the dealer of US$ 850,000 .