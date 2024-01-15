Maroon 5 to Headline Milwaukee’s Massive Summerfest Concert Event – 101.9FM The Mix – WTMX Chicago

If you can’t get to Las Vegas to watch this year brown 5 Do their residency show, they’ve given you the opportunity to see them in another location.

The group is the latest headliner to be announced for Milwaukee’s Summerfest. He will preside over the event on July 5 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. Tickets for that show go on sale March 8 at 10 a.m. via the Summerfest website. A presale fan club will begin on March 6 at 10am CT.

Milwaukee’s Summerfest features 600 artists over nine days. Maroon 5 is the latest headliner to be announced; Others include ken brown, AJR, Carly Rae Jepsen And Mötley Crüe,

On March 8 and 9, Maroon 5 will play shows in South Korea before returning to the US to begin their residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas. Those dates start on May 17th and run through June 1st.

After a break from Vegas, which will include a Summerfest appearance and a set at Ottawa Bluesfest on July 7, Adam Levine And the guys will be back on September 27 for more shows.

Maroon 5 may have new music in 2024: guitarist james valentine “I think it’s almost album time,” he told ABC Audio a few months ago. If the band releases a new album, it will be the first since 2021 JordanNamed after his late manager, Jordan Feldstein,