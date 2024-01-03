Maroon 5’s ‘Memories’ joins YouTube billion views club, ‘Sugar’ hits 4B

Courtesy photo

Maroon 5 had two big milestones to celebrate this week as two of the Adam Levine-led band’s music videos passed major YouTube view milestones. First up, the band’s clip for their mournful single “Memories” Jordan The album reached the mark of one billion views.

The 2019 song about lost friends – inspired by the death of the band’s longtime manager Jordan Feldstein – peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. Additional scenes directed by David Dobkin include a close-up shot of an antebellum, bearded Levin. Singing the sad chorus in front of a black background, “This is what we got/ Cheers to the wish you were here but you’re not/ Because dreams bring back memories of everything we’ve been through.”

The camera slowly pulls back and shows Levine’s head and shoulders as the light continues to rotate around him, eventually leaving the singer in darkness and ending with the phrase “For Jordi”.

Additionally, the video for their 2014 single “Sugar” reached an even higher peak this week when it reached over four billion views on YouTube. Song from the pop group’s fifth album, V – written by Levine with Mike Posner, Dr. Luke, Jacob Hindlin and Henry Walter – also reached number 2 on the Hot 100.

Flickering wedding CrashersThe Dobkin-directed inspired video was shot in Los Angeles and features the band crashing a series of weddings in a single day, driving around in a vintage convertible and confusing bridges and groomsmen as they make their way to their Appearing with gear to play impromptu reception concerts. The joy of gathered friends and families. The five-minute clip ends with Levine saying “This is the best thing ever” while high-fiving and embracing a happy couple.

“Sugar” is the band’s first video to reach four billion views, ahead of their 2018 single “Girls Like You” (3.5 billion), another billion-views for “One More Night” and 800 million views. There are a handful of clips included. -More Scenes (“Animals,” “Payphone,” “Moves Like Jagger”).

M5 has been in low-power mode since headlining the Super Bowl LIII halftime show in Atlanta in 2019, releasing the lead singles “Memories,” “Nobody’s Love” (2020), the Megan The Stallion-featuring “Beautiful Mistakes” Is. (2021) and last year’s “Middle Ground” while beginning a Las Vegas residency at Park MGM in March 2023. Although they have hinted at new music over the past few years, M5 have not released a full-length album since 2021. Jordan,

Their M5LV The Residency at Dolby Live at the Park MGM Theater continues this summer/fall with 16 scheduled shows in May, June, September and October.

Watch the “Memories” and “Sugar” clips below.