Marriage with health requirements wins award in “Puerto Rico Wins”

There are people who participate in game shows to have a good time, there are those who want to “try their luck” and some, with no hope of getting money, decide to try to win a prize. Which will reduce their need.

This was the case of the couple that benefited today in the region “Puerto Rico Gan” (Telemundo).

This was discussed in the segment “The Money Door”, when a participant – identified as Juan – had to choose a key to open it and take cash.

Entertainer Alex DJ noticed that Juan’s eyes were shining and he was a little nervous, so she asked him several times if he was feeling okay. The participant nodded.

Alexandra Fuentes “handed the role” to Alex DJ. Alex DJ, so you can win

“Okay, Juan, what’s the number?” Alex DJ asked.

“On the 8th,” the participant replied.

When asked what he would use it for if he earned the money, Juan replied that his wife Yomaris needed to have vision surgery, as she was in danger of going blind due to her droopy eyelids. The woman was in a public place with Juan’s sister.

The man shared his regret that the intervention would not be covered by the government’s important health scheme, where – he assured – he had made many efforts to obtain it.

The communicator promised that, during the commercial break, he would take steps to find out about her case and help her. But first, he had to insert the chosen key into the lock to check if he had won the prize… and he did. the door opened.

“God is good,” Alex DJ said, as the Ponce resident couple hugged and kissed each other as they saw the light of hope.

Almost everyone present on the stage started crying.