Martin Anselmi asks Juan Escobar to leave Cruz Azul

Various sources were consulted espn He confirmed that the new coach of La Máquina informed the sporting director ivan alonso Their decision to release the Paraguayan defender is a situation the club is currently analyzing and will be resolved this week.

Another informant confirmed that there would be a meeting this Wednesday between Alonso and Escobar To define the steps to be followed.

The 28-year-old defender has 18 months left on his contract blue Cross, Until June 30, 2025, so the final exit could be on a loan or a permanent transfer with an option to purchase during this winter market.

Martín Anselmi will direct his first tournament as head of Cruz Azul. efe

Although this is not a decision that has been made yet, the future Escobar It appears to be a long way from La Máquina, as sources with knowledge of the conflict said the Guarani defender would not be comfortable with a secondary role in the team such as being a substitute or losing the captaincy.

juan escobar He is the second longest serving player in the team blue Cross, Only behind the substitute goalkeeper andres gudinoAnd both are two of the four players who remain from the Guardians 2021 champion team Ignacio Rivero And Alexis Gutierrez.

TUDN And fox sports He put forward this problem on Tuesday night Anselmi And Escobarinformation confirmed by espn Through various sources, although they all denied that the conflict had escalated to a fight or physical aggression, as they assure that it remained only at the verbal level.

It all started on Saturday when the Cement captain was ruled out for the second and final preseason match Club Querétaroa situation that was not happy Escobar And there was a discussion between the two for the first time.

However, the problem escalated at La Noria yesterday when the two got into an altercation again, after which information was leaked to the media and the coach himself. martin anselmi He asked ivan alonso Informants said that Escobar’s departure was due to “serious indiscipline”.

At present the club has not made any public statement. for its part, Escobar He published and later deleted a message on his Instagram account in which he wrote, “Where does he get his completely wrong information.” The future of the Guarani defender is today in limbo.