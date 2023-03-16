Marvel actor joins fans and mocks Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder has become one of the most hated films by Marvel Studios fans. And a great MCU actor makes fun of all this negative reception.

Who consider Thor’s fourth solo film as one of the WORST in the entire history of the MCU. Since then, we haven’t had any news about future plans for the character, as audiences try to get over the bad taste caused by Taika Waititi’s film.

if Thor 5 it’s really going to happen, we have no idea. But who took the opportunity to make fun of the negative reviews of the film was Mark Ruffalo, our Hulk!

During his appearance at Emerald City Comic-Con, the actor joked about all the hate surrounding the film, saying he would have to return in Thor 5 to save the franchise.

Check out what he said:

“I have a soft spot for Chris Hemsworth. So I keep waiting for them to call me back to save the Thor franchise. That was a joke… I am cancelled.”

Despite this being all in jest, Ruffalo and everyone at Marvel should be well aware of the discontent generated by Love and Thunder.

And that, if a fifth film happens, the production will have to undergo major changes! It is worth remembering that the arrival of Ruffalo in the franchise, in Thor: Ragnarokit was precisely in a film that also sought to reinvent itself to escape previous complaints.

Will we have a reunion between the Son of Odin and the Hulk? From what other rumors point out, Ruffalo may be facing the arrival of his FIRST SOLO FILM in the MCU!

After all, everything indicates that Marvel is even developing a movie adapting the HQ “Hulk Versus the World”. Which would be EPIC and a return to form for verdão fans.

But, as philosophers would say, the future of the MCU belongs to Kevin Feige alone. Until then, keep an eye out here on marvel’s legacy for more information.

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth God of Thunder film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It features the return of Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor, worthy of Mjolnir. The film also promises to confirm Valkyrie as an LGBT character, bringing a romantic interest to the new Queen of Asgard.

The film is directed by Academy Award Winner Taika Waititi, who co-wrote the screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone special). Confirmed in the cast are Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Christian Bale (Gorr), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill) and Taika himself (Korg). The film is now available in the Disney+ catalog!




