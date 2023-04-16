Marvel changed Natalie Portman’s costume in ‘Thor 4’ because of the actress’s veganism. Understand | Films

Marvel Studios costume designers changed the uniform worn by actress Natalie Portman in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ (2022) because of the actress’s veganism. The revelation was made by the costume designer of the film directed by filmmaker Taika Waititi, Mayes C. Rubeo, in an interview with Deadline.

Fourth solo film by Marvel’s Norse god, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ marked Portman’s return to the franchise, as scientist Jane Foster, but now with the same powers as Thor. She participated in the first two ‘Thor’, in 2011 and 2013, and had a cameo in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2019).

“Her costumes were made of plastics and synthetic materials”, explained Rubeo, remembering her work with Portman in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. “I respect her so much and the least I could do was adapt during the making of her costumes”.

As a vegan, Portman not only doesn’t consume any animal products – like meat, eggs, milk and honey. She also chooses not to use any product that originates from the exploitation of other animals.

Natalie Portman is considered one of the great actresses of her generation. She won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2011 for her performance in ‘Black Swan’ (2010). She has two children, Aleph (age 11) and Amalia (age 5), from her marriage to French dancer and choreographer Benjamin Millepied.

