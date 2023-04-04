Marvel changes detail of the film and scares fans

Marvel’s long-awaited Fantastic Four needed an internal revamp, according to information from the deadline. Therefore, Josh Friedman takes over as screenwriter in place of the duo Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer.

In short, there are few films more highly anticipated than the Fantastic Four reboot. Ever since Disney completed its acquisition of 21st Century Fox, superhero fans have been yearning for Marvel’s adaptation of major comics. Even if it takes a few more years, the new version of the group is expected to live up to general expectations.

In an interview with Deadline, Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore spoke about the Fantastic Four reboot. For him, the new story of the characters should surprise the audience when it debuts in theaters.

The new Fantastic Four hits theaters only in 2025. The official announcement took place during the 2022. San Diego Comic-Con. However, the public can already follow the first tip of the group in the MCU. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), John Krasinski played Reed Richards during the conflict against Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen).

John Krasinski as Reed Richards, from Fantastic Four, in Multiverse of Madness (Image: Playback / Marvel Studios).

Could a screenwriter change be a problem for Marvel’s Fantastic Four?

According to the calculation of deadline, Marvel did not explain the reasons that caused the switch of the script team for Fantastic Four. Josh Friedman, who is currently in charge of the role, has worked on films such as Avatar: Walk of Water and Terminator: Dark Fate.

In addition, he also helped in the creation of some series such as Foundation for Apple TV+. Despite this, the exchange should not impact the production of Fantastic Four. This because Moore assured, still in March, that the reboot should surprise the public.

Kevin Feige hopes the film will be a major pillar

At the same time, Kevin Feige also assured Entertainment Weekly that the Fantastic Four should be a huge pillar for the MCU. About the group of heroes, the president of Marvel Studios said that it is exciting to see the characters coming to Marvel movies after so long. For him, the Fantastic Four is the foundation of the comics.

“This (Fantastic Four in the MCU) is something that is really exciting for us. People will start to hear more about it soon. We plan for this to be a huge mainstay of the MCU going forward, the way they’ve been in the comics for 50 or 60 years,” he explained.

In addition, Kevin Feige also remembered the production of the other films in the Fantastic Four franchise. However, he defended that the team’s participation in the MCU is exciting news for him and the public.

Despite so much waiting time, the public knows when the Fantastic Four will make their debut in the MCU, in 2025. With the importance of heroes, Marvel must be preparing an epic moment to insert them into the MCU script in a remarkable way for the fans. Finally, news about the future of the Fantastic Four is expected to appear in 2023, such as the cast and the first plot information.

