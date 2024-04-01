Marvel: Good or Bad Choice? Natalie Portman wants to return in Thor 5

If Natalie Portman’s adventures could have ended at the end of Thor 4: Love and Thunder, it looks like the actress is ready to continue the adventures with Chris Hemsworth. In fact, the person recently announced that she would like to be a part of the cast of Thor 5 within the MCU. Knowing that, after the semi-failure at the box office of the previous opus, this new Marvel movie should enjoy a fresh start with a new director.

Natalie Portman, from Mighty Thor to Valkyrie?

However, this return of Natalie Portman is not easy to organize. Because, for the record, her character Jane Foster died at the end of Thor 4. However the superhero in question – Mighty Thor – is now in Valhalla. A kind of supreme heaven dedicated to the gods of the kingdom of Asgard. Something that could allow the next director to occasionally show him in a less human form, alongside Thor.

However, if we trust Marvel Comics, a sequel is possible. Indeed, the Mighty Thor returns as a new Valkyrie, in place of Brunhilde. It remains to be seen the opinions of fans, who are quite divided on the role played by the actress within the MCU and specifically in Thor: Love and Thunder…

Article published on 01/04/2024 at 6:37 am.

Image: @Gage Skidmore (Flickr)